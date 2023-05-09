SULLIVAN COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary of an American Legion in Davidson Township, Sullivan County.
A burglary occurred at the Nelson Armes American Legion Post 601 located at 1433 Champion Hill Road, according to police. The unknown burglar or burglars broken into the building through its back door between the hours of 5 p.m. on May 1 to 10 a.m. on May 2. Once inside the building, the burglar stole $2,260 in cash and damaged an ATM machine and PA skills machine both valued at $1,000. The burglar also tried to force open multiple safes, but was unsuccessful.
