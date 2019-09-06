American Pickers looking for local treasures

The American Pickers team will be returning to Pennsylvania, with plans to film episodes around the area throughout November.
The documentary series focuses on Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they cross the country looking for the most valuable antiques, and recycle and rescue forgotten relics.
“They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them,” according to a press release. “… Along the way, the pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.”
Those who have a collection that could be of interest or know someone with one can submit their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
