American Pickers to film in Pa., looking for unique collections

As the American Pickers get ready to return to Pennsylvania in search of America’s most valuable antiques, they are looking for people and private collections to feature on their History Channel show.
“They want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them,” according to a news release.
The American Pickers plan to film in Pennsylvania in June of this year. As they meet with people across the commonwealth, they will do so following all guidelines for safe filming outlined by the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Anyone with a “hidden treasure” or who has a lead is asked to send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection along with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. On Facebook, check them out at @GotAPick.
