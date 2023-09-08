A volunteering opportunity is currently available for those interested in helping others in their local community.
Volunteers are requested for the AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer program, which is open to individuals 55 and older. People have a chance to volunteer for specific programs:
AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent volunteers mentor and guide students to higher academic achievement. The program connects role models with students with exceptional needs. Volunteers serve in local schools, as well as Head Start and daycare centers.
For the AmeriCorps Seniors Senior Companion program, volunteers offer assistance and friendship to seniors who may be lonely, isolated, or struggle with daily living tasks. The program aims to keep seniors independent longer, and provide respite to family caregivers.
B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. oversees the programs. Organizers stated that volunteers see decreases in anxiety, depression and loneliness as a result of their participation. Volunteers can also enhance current skills or develop new ones. Volunteers also receive a modest stipend for their efforts. AmeriCorps programs also offers accident, personal liability and excess automobile liability insurance.
To learn more about the AmeriCorps Senior Programs, call the office of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga Counties Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-892-4346.
