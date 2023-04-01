AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteers Recognized

AmeriCorps Seniors volunteered their time on Friday, March 31. Pictured from left: FGP/SCP Coordinator Ashlynn Beckwith, SCP volunteers Anne Miller and Sandra Stroud, FGP volunteer Bernice Bennett and FGP Director Jesse Newman.

 Photo provided by Area Agency on Aging, Inc. for the Counties of /Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga

On Friday, March 31, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers from the Foster Grandparent Program and Senior Companion Program met for coffee at the newly opened Shores Sister Café.

During the coffee break, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers from Bradford County were recognized for their committed service in our community. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers from Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga Counties are recognized throughout each year with a Winter Holiday Party, gift cards and an Annual Recognition. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers can earn up to $8,320 per year in tax free stipend and receive paid mileage/travel.