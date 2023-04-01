AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteers Recognized

On Friday, March 31, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers from the Foster Grandparent Program and Senior Companion Program met for coffee at the newly opened Shores Sister Café.
During the coffee break, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers from Bradford County were recognized for their committed service in our community. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers from Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga Counties are recognized throughout each year with a Winter Holiday Party, gift cards and an Annual Recognition. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers can earn up to $8,320 per year in tax free stipend and receive paid mileage/travel.
If you’re looking for ways to give back to your community with a great group of volunteers, AmeriCorps Seniors provides a safe way to get out and help others. This exceptional volunteer program has opportunities available for older adults throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga Counties. You can match your skills with a position that allows you to help others and stay active.
Income eligible adults 55 and better can sign up to be a volunteer with AmeriCorps Seniors and use their expertise and strengths to help. “When applying, volunteers share their interests and decide how they would like to serve,” says Jesse Newman, AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program Director. “We want the volunteers to have a high-quality experience, so we find a service opportunity that best matches each person.”
The Area Agency on Aging for Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga Counties hosts two AmeriCorps Seniors programs; the Foster Grandparent Program and the Senior Companion Program. Foster Grandparent Program volunteers serve at schools, Head Start centers and day care centers to provide mentoring to students with special or exceptional needs.
Senior Companion Program volunteers provide independent living support and friendship to seniors. Senior Companion volunteers serve at Active Living Centers, Assisted Living Centers and with Guthrie Hospice and in the homes of the seniors across our community. Many of our most vulnerable seniors are making new friends and staying socially engaged in their community. Senior Companion Program Director, June Werner states that, “our seniors are so happy to have someone stopping by or meeting up at the Active Living Centers to visit, play games and share in new adventures- it’s a win-win for the volunteer and their new friend.”
AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion volunteers receive a nominal stipend of $4 an hour to help cover the cost of service for volunteers. Additional benefits include clearances, training, mileage/travel, and health benefits- and the support and encouragement from other AmeriCorps Seniors staff and volunteers.
To learn more about the AmeriCorps Seniors Programs contact the Area Agency on Aging for Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga Counties at 1-800-892-4346.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; AmeriCorps; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Lycoming, Sullivan & Tioga Counties; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1-800-982-4346.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.