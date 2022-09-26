Amid budget crunch, Penn State trustees spent nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging, and more for meetings

While it’s common for boards to cover the cost of doing business, details of the spending come as the university raises tuition and slashes spending to overcome a $127 million budget deficit.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/TIM TAI
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town.

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s Board of Trustees spent nearly $318,000 on its past six in-person meetings, covering the travel, lodging, food, and other expenses of attendees, according to newly released records.