According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bradford County went from 609 reported COVID-19 cases to date to 652 from Monday to Tuesday.
One of the 43 new cases was represented by a resident in a personal care or nursing home. Three of the new cases were represented by one staff member and two students at SRU Elementary School, which will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Superintendent Craig Stage said in his letter that the district needs “time to review with the DOH the necessary steps for contact tracing and/or exposure to students and staff.”
He deemed the closing necessary for the health and safety of the school community.
Students were sent home with their technological devices on Tuesday so that they could practice remote learning and stream their classes. The students’ schedules were posted on their SeeSaw and Schoology accounts.
Principal Stephen Boyce will be available for any assistance at his office phone at (570) 888-7766.
All other buildings in the Athens Area School District will be open and hold classes like normal.
Another case was represented by a student of Athens Area High School. Stage said in the school district meeting on Tuesday night that there was “minimal contact and exposure.” A few students are quarantining at home after having been in close contact with that student.
Two employees of the Northeast Bradford School District office and 1 student of NEB Elementary School are part of the spike in cases as well. Superintendent Bill Clark announced on Tuesday that the district will be closed from Oct. 27 to Nov. 13.
The elementary student was last in school on Thursday, Oct. 22. Clark reported that contact tracing will be done and students who were in close contact will be notified.
The district office will remain closed until further notice.
Clark wrote that all school activities were cancelled until further notice. “We will be closed for the remainder of the week as we transition to 100% remote learning,” he said in a letter to the Panther community.
Remote learning for the NBSD will begin on Monday, Nov. 2. As of now, the plan is to resume in-person classes on Monday, Nov. 16.
Clark noted that teamwork is the only way for the district to make it through the crisis of the ongoing pandemic.
For further information on COVID-19 in the county, visit the PDOH website at health pa.gov.
