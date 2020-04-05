Since mailings were first sent out in March, a little over 44% of Pennsylvanians have responded, with Bradford County’s self-response rate just under 39%, according to the U.S. Census website. Nearly 43% have responded nationwide.
“We’re committed to working together to make sure all Pennsylvanians are counted in the census. said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin. “Now more than ever, our representation and billions of dollars of funding for critical resources depend on an accurate count of all Pennsylvanians, no matter who they are or where they live.”
In addition, the census can help determine fair representation when determining congressional districts along with policy and decision making over the next 10 years, according to officials.
This year marks the first that census responses could be filled out online, in addition to phone or regular mail. Census workers will start following up with those who don’t self-report next month.
More information about the U.S. Census can be found on the PA Census website.
