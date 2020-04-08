Amid transition, 'the Sayre team is going to get it done'

The past few weeks have been a challenging time, according to Sayre Area School District officials. But it’s also shown how the district can come together to overcome these challenges posed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in the closure of the brick-and-mortar buildings to students and a shift to online learning that began with the senior class last Friday.
Today, the Sayre’s junior class will begin their online instruction, followed by freshman and sophomores next Wednesday, eighth graders on April 20, and seventh graders on April 22.
“We have to get it done because we have students to serve, so whatever it takes to get it done, that’s what we will do,” said Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio during Monday’s school board meeting, which was coordinated remotely via Zoom.
Since the morning of March 14, when Gov. Wolf’s order was handed down to close school buildings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Daloisio said administrators have been working around the clock with little time off to make the transition possible. For their efforts in leading the transition, she recognized high school Principal Dayton Handrick, Assistant Principal James Howey, H. Austin Snyder Elementary Principal Michelle Murrelle, Business Manager Barry Claypool, and Special Education Director Dr. Tricia Tietjen.
“I have not given them a day off. I tell them their free time is between 2 and 4 a.m. Michelle will laugh because she has heard me say it multiple times,” Daloisio said. “They’ve been invaluable to this district in order to get this lifted and move forward. They’ve inspired their team of teachers who are transitioning. … The teachers are transitioning to that online piece that is so difficult to do when you are built to work with your kids one on one.”
She also recognized the efforts of staff who helped identify students who needed laptops at home, the district’s technology department who helped get this technology ready for students who needed it, maintenance staff who have kept the buildings clean, student council coordinators and “Facebook guru” Tammy Shedden who have engaged students through a variety of Facebook activities, and even the district’s food service and supporting volunteers that, as of Monday evening, had provided 3,414 breakfasts and 3,679 lunches through two grab-and-go and three bus deliveries daily.
“I can’t even applaud you enough for the amount of time and effort that has gone into this. It has not gone unnoticed. … I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this team as we move forward with this transition,” she said.
For Handrick, the transition process has been one that has required patience as school officials worked through different plans and have had to change on the fly as new information came out. Sometimes, when faced with various questions, they might not have had the answers, but Handrick recognized the patience they’ve seen from various stakeholders as they’ve continued adapting and tried to find answers.
At the high school level, students will be primarily utilizing the Google Classroom interface. Although it requires a lot of work on the part of teachers to gather instructional materials to use through the interface, Handrick said it gives teachers greater control over the content. It’s also secure, he added, and requires Sayre credentials to log on.
“As more classes get online, Mr. Howey and I will be in direct contact with students who are not participating as well as their parents,” Handrick noted.
In the meantime, the future of the high school’s end-of-the-year events remains uncertain, “but I do want to reassure students and parents, especially my seniors, that we will do our best within the guidelines that we are given to hold end-of-the-year events,” said Handrick. “They may be something like this (a Zoom meeting), they may look different than they have in the past.”
Specifically, Handrick said the April 18 prom has been postponed, but officials are considering having it at a later date. The Valley Rotary clubs’ Top 10 banquet is also likely to be postponed or canceled, but he said the groups will still recognize those students in some fashion. Awards ceremonies and graduation could also “look a little different.”
“With those events, we’re not sure how — we’re investigating a lot of different ideas — but we do want them to happen if at all possible,” said Handrick.
Elementary students were recently issued take-home packets through a drive-thru pick-up event that included teachers in bright colored vests helping with traffic control, according Murrelle.
“I can’t even begin to express how much support we’ve received from teachers asking what they can do to help us during this time,” said Murrelle, who expressed her gratitude.
“It was also interesting to listen to the conversations that were taking place,” she continued. “Usually during those times, teachers see it as a downtime to talk about what’s going on at home or what’s going on with their kids, and the buzz was this is what I did on Zoom, or this is what I learned on YouTube for guided reading, or this is what I’m doing in a Google Classroom. They were all sharing the technology pieces that they learned.”
With students and their families, Murrelle said they showed how they missed their teachers and being in the school, “so that touched a lot of hearts.”
By Monday’s reporting, between 85% and 90% of the take-home packets were able to be distributed.
The district is also continuing to move forward with planning its summer recreation program for now due to the uncertainty that surrounds the future of the pandemic, school board member Erin Wayman said during her Athletic Committee report.
Meanwhile, school board member Deb Agnew said the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center in Litchfield has become a popular destination for those looking to get out of the house, although officials have been trying to keep an eye on the activity in the interest of social distancing.
“A lot of people are using it, but they are doing it at different times,” Agnew said. “There’s no congregated groups or anything. They’re keeping distance, doing a lot of walking, kids playing on the playground equipment. It’s good to see that they are getting out, because I’m sure being cooped up — you know how kids are.”
To help the school district navigate additional challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the school board unanimously passed a resolution authorizing Daloisio and Claypool the ability to take all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of the district’s students and employees, comply with federal and state directives, call emergency and special meetings that can be attended via electronic devices as necessary, allow students and staff the ability to work from home, to secure services needed to get the buildings ready for when they can reopen, and to take all necessary steps for the operation of the school district.
“In this challenging time, it is great to see how all of the staff, kitchen workers, custodians, maintenance, teachers, administrators have come together for the kids in this community,” said school board President Quattrini, whose sentiments were echoed by other board members. “I especially would like to thank the Chilson family who helped make masks for all of the cafeteria staff, Deb Agnew and her family for helping with the Gertrude Hawk (fundraiser orders), all of the volunteers who made the breakfast and lunch deliveries possible, and most importantly all of the parents, grandparents, and guardians for bearing with us with all of our challenges.”
“Thanks you from the bottom of my heart, everybody, for your tireless work, board — for your support through all of this. It certainly has been uncharted territory, but I think if anybody can do it, the Sayre team is going to get it done,” said Daloisio.
