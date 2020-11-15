TOWANDA BOROUGH – AmVets and FirstEnergy/Penelec held a Thanksgiving drive-thru giveaway for veterans and needy families on Saturday afternoon.
About 60 cars were lined up along the corner of AmVets Post 187 located at 97 Echo Beach Road before noon. The giveaway ran until 4 p.m. and members said it was the first annual Towanda drive-thru for veterans for years to come.
Participants of the drive-thru giveaway went home with a box of ingredients valued at about $50, including: a 10-14 pound turkey, two boxes of stuffing and instant potatoes, two cans of corn, green beans and cranberry sauce, and a dessert.
FirstEnergy/Penelec Supervisor Lee Griffith and his sister-in-law and associated AmVets member, Chris Griffith, thanked Brett Keeney of the Wysox Fire House for allowing them to store the turkeys at that property and helping to unload them from the truck.
Lee teamed up with AmVets with COVID-19 and veterans in mind. Even though the giveaway was open to all local needy families and not only veterans, the goal was to make sure every veteran in the area didn’t have to worry about a meal for Thanksgiving.
“We’re just trying to help people who are need or are in tough shape because of COVID, unemployment, or anything else,” said Towanda Police Chief Randy Epler, “It’s that time of the year when it’s tough to sit around at the table and not have much to eat, so we’re making sure that everyone who needs something has got something.”
Epler said that they collected enough food to serve about 215 cars and about 6 boxes were set to be delivered to veterans who are homebound or aren’t currently leaving their homes due to the ongoing pandemic.
AmVets supplied thank-you cards for veterans at the drive-thru, each with a handwritten note from a member thanking them for their sacrifice as well as an antiseptic wipe to go with the time of COVID-19.
“They gave their all for us so we need to give back to them,” said Chris.
Volunteers and AMVets members carefully put the boxes in the trunks of cars and wore their masks to protect themselves, the veterans, and all participants.
