AmVets and FirstEnergy/Penelic teaming up for Thanksgiving drive-thru giveaway

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The first annual grocery giveaway put on by AmVets and FirstEnergy/Penelec will benefit veterans and families of Bradford County in need.
FirstEnergy/Penelec first got together with their employees over the summer to raise money for the event, and the company then matched it. Altogether, the organization raised $54,000 to distribute to their ten posts across five states.
AmVets, known for enhancing the lives of veterans through its events, is doing most of the leg work. They will be buying and moving the food into the truck lended by Barr-nunn transportation.
The partnering organizations have spent the past few weeks reaching out to fellow local organizations for either monetary or food donations. They’ve received plenty of help, including a $500 donation from the Towanda Gun Club.
FirstEnergy/Penelec has two locations in Pennsylvania, and one in Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and New Jersey. Each post will be hosting a giveaway directed to veterans, although they will be open to families who are struggling with Thanksgiving dinner plans this year.
Each of the food drives will take place around Veteran’s Day. FirstEnergy Supervisor Lee Griffith said that most of them will likely take place next Saturday to benefit from more workers and resources. He hopes that this series of giveaways will be the first of many for years to come.
“This has been a tough time with COVID and everything, many people have lost their jobs,” Griffith told The Review, “We’re doing what we can to help the community do Thanksgiving through this time.”
Towanda’s giveaway will be held next Saturday starting at noon at AmVets Post 187 located at 97 Echo Beach Road. The giveaway can serve 200 cars at a first-come-first-serve basis. Towanda fire police will be there to help monitor the flow of traffic so that the giveaway runs smoothly.
Those in need of food for Thanksgiving may enter the drive-thru style giveaway to receive a box of ingredients valued at about $50, including: a 10-14 pound turkey, two boxes of stuffing and instant potatoes, two cans of corn, green beans, and cranberry sauce, and a dessert.
Aldi’s and Hurley’s Supermarket are supplying the food for the day. Hurley’s is set to donate 200 boxes of brownie mix, and Griffith hopes to use donation funds towards more desserts like cheesecake.
Organizations affiliated with Post 187 will be there to pack up cars while wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines. The volunteers will be taking COVID-19 into strict consideration as they serve senior veterans along with all of next Saturday’s participants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.