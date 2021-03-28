WYSOX TOWNSHIP – Pop music, warm weather and colorful eggs scattered all over the Wysox Haunted House grounds at 22537 Route 187 made for a hopping first annual craft fair and Easter egg scavenger hunt on Saturday.
Mary Sturdevant, executive director for Building Outreach Partners, Inc. at https://booinc.org said that the haunted house volunteer team came up with the idea last year when they were drafting new ideas for community fundraising.
“Everything that’s happened today was donated by local businesses and individuals. From the candy to fill the eggs, over 100 prizes, and the special prizes we put the numbers in the Easter eggs for, everything’s possible because of them,” she said. “We’ve probably had at least 50 donors.”
Admission to the scavenger hunt was free in accordance with the organization’s goal for altruism, volunteerism, and bringing the community together, according to Sturdevant.
She related that cars piled in before the all-day festivities began at 10 a.m.
Families walked through the petting zoo sponsored by You Too Animal Rescue, and face paint and bake sale booths before registering them for the scavenger hunt. Kids were limited to 20 eggs each. Once their baskets were full, they brought their unopened eggs to the Haunted House, madeover into the ‘Easter Bunny room’ to see if they won special prizes.
Sturdevant said that community members donated prizes such as $2 bills, pre-filled Easter baskets, and bikes from Tractor Supply Co.
There were also a few jumbo eggs hidden on the grounds that were limited to one per child.
Non-winning eggs still contained candy and kids had plenty of chances to get more by playing lawn games like play fishing.
Parents also had fun taking scrapbook-worthy photos with their kids with the Easter Bunny and surprise friends Elmo and Winnie The Pooh as they walked the grounds.
Sturdevant said that since the first annual craft fair and Easter egg scavenger hunt was so successful, the volunteer team will continue the event on the last Saturday in March with the same rules.
