WYSOX TOWNSHIP – The Towanda Riverfest Committee welcomed sponsors to The Grouse Tap Room and Grille at the Towanda Golf Club Wednesday as a way of saying “thank you” before the start of festivities today along the John B. Merrill Parkway in Towanda Borough.
“A lot of what we do with Riverfest is community based,” said committee member Dalton Maynard, who referenced the variety of area vendors and the local entertainers who will be on hand between today and Saturday.
Maynard noted that his mother-in-law, committee member Lori Kingsley, more than quadrupled preregistrations for Saturday morning’s 5K compared to 2019.
“Everyone on our Riverfest Committee plays a big role in getting all of this put together,” he explained. “This is not something we get paid to do. This is a lot of volunteer hours, a lot of hard work, a lot of reaching out, a lot of communication.”
Recognizing fellow committee members Stacy Schoonover, Kim Benjamin, Bill “Chili” Roof, and Kingsley, he added, “These are the people who make it possible. And we would like to thank all of our volunteer employees from the borough. They do all of the set up, all of the tear down, all of the garbage maintenance, all of the electronics.”
The 2021 Riverfest’s opening ceremony kicks off from the Middle Stage at 5:45 p.m. followed by the K-Dettes at 6 p.m. Also at 6 p.m., the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce’s Bingo will start and the midway will open featuring Nonweiler Amusements. At 7 p.m., there will be open karaoke with Ben’Jamin DJ in the Lower Tent, and Justin Raynor will perform from the Truck Stage.
Friday’s attractions include an acoustic performance from Ed Schmitt Jr. on the Middle Stage starting at 6 p.m., a karaoke contest with Ben’Jamin DJ in the Lower Tent at 7 p.m., and 5 Man Trio on the Truck Stage at 7 p.m. Bingo and the midway will again begin at 6 p.m.
Saturday will offer a full day of activities starting with the 7:30 a.m. registration for the 5K run/walk at the intersection of Park Street and the Merrill Parkway. The run/walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. At 10 a.m., there will be Zumba from the Middle Stage and a Kids Fun Run starting at the intersection of Park Street and the Merrill Parkway. Registration for the Big Wheels Drag Race will open at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m., The Hill Speedway Racecar Show will start at the intersection of Park Street and Merrill Parkway, the midway will open, and Bingo will begin. Shanna Rae will take the Truck Stage starting at 2 p.m., with Electric Sunshine to follow at 4 p.m. and Diana and the Crew at 7 p.m. Nate the Great will bring his juggling to the Middle Stage at 6 p.m.
The event will also feature a chicken barbecue put on by the Towanda Fire Department, the cutest pet contest, pretty baby contest and, Friday and Saturday, Lions Club hay rides.
Maynard noted that a new company has been brought on to do the Fire Over Water fireworks show, which he said should bring “a lot more fireworks for a better price” when they launch at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Hopefully we can give you a good show,” he said.
Nearly 50 area businesses and organizations stepped up to support this year’s event as sponsors.
“We look forward to the next three days,” Maynard said. “I know I’ll enjoy it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.