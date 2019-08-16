Valley area school leaders are looking toward a new school year that will bring more of an international presence to their hallways.
It’s all part of a new Nurses Without Borders initiative through Guthrie designed to bring in families from abroad to fill their nursing shortage, as Athens Director of Special Services Erick Cummings presented during this week’s Athens School Board meeting.
Since the initiative involves these employees’ families, the Valley’s three school districts, as well as the Corning School District, are all involved.
“We’re getting families from Jamaica, South America, the Caribbean, Africa, Germany, Canada,” Cummings explained. “... With that, we’ll be seeing an increase in our population of English as a second language and, with that, are a lot of obstacles that we’ll have to overcome in meeting the needs of our students to make sure we’re giving them everything they need to be successful.”
In Athens, the district’s ESL population looks to increase from as many as five students last year to 11 or 12 this school year as families move in to begin their 2 1/2 year contracts, according to Cummings.
Briefly touching on the program during Sayre’s most recent school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio estimated that the school district could see as many as 21 new students by the end of September. Daloisio did not immediately respond to an email sent Thursday asking about any plans that Sayre had to accommodate these new students.
The Athens Area School District plans to bring their ESL families together in September for an informational night to help them acclimate to their new lives. Meanwhile, students are currently undergoing evaluations to assess the level of services they will need.
“Guthrie has hands-down done a great job,” Cummings added. “They are going above and beyond for these families, coming up with mentors and everything else, and we just want to do the same, to make sure we are going above and beyond for these families.”
“We are excited,” he noted. “We’d rather be a magnet than push them away. We’d rather have these students here at Athens. It’s an exciting opportunity for us to learn with the families and grow. We have a lot to offer and we want to share that with everybody.”
