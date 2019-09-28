The Bradford County Commissioners led a moment of silence Thursday in honor of Bill McNett, a former Bradford County Commissioner who passed away late last month at 89 years old.
“Bill’s the kind of guy who would invite you into his house and the conversations you would get into are really something,” said Commissioner Daryl Miller following the moment of silence. “He’s a really humble man, but an extraordinary public servant. He served his country, he served his community with honor and dignity, and he was just a wonderful man to get to know. There’s a great loss.”
According to McNett’s obituary, he was a retired U.S. Navy commander with 26 years of active duty as a navigator and pilot, including service during Vietnam. A graduate of the former Mansfield State Teacher’s College in 1952, McNett worked as a substitute teacher after retiring from the Navy and making a home in Canton. He also helped his wife Alice with her fabric store, was involved in the Grover Church of Christ and served as interim pastor at the Canton Church of Christ, and volunteered with the Western Alliance Ambulance Association.
McNett was first elected as commissioner in 1987. Near the end of his second term in office, he was recognized with the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Commissioner Award, his obituary added. He remained active in CCAP, and helped establish a program that helped counties secure affordable insurance.
“They still use him in CCAP training videos to this day, he was so well thought of,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko.
Although Commissioner Ed Bustin didn’t know McNett for as long as his colleagues, he said McNett “was just a gentleman.”
“Anybody who ever knew Bill McNett knew what an outstanding man he was, serving is community and serving his country,” said McLinko. “There’s just nobody like him.”
