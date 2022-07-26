TROY — While the Troy Fair officially opened its gates to visitors Monday, the start of this years’ fair, like the start of fairs past, was marked by the Troy Fair Queen Pageant and the crowning of the 2022 Troy Fair Queen and her court.

This year’s contest saw three very qualified young ladies vie for the honor of Fair Queen: Katie Lackey, a junior at Troy High School; Mikayla Davis, a class of 2020 graduate from Canton; and Troy 2022 graduate Abigail Wrisley.

