TROY — While the Troy Fair officially opened its gates to visitors Monday, the start of this years’ fair, like the start of fairs past, was marked by the Troy Fair Queen Pageant and the crowning of the 2022 Troy Fair Queen and her court.
This year’s contest saw three very qualified young ladies vie for the honor of Fair Queen: Katie Lackey, a junior at Troy High School; Mikayla Davis, a class of 2020 graduate from Canton; and Troy 2022 graduate Abigail Wrisley.
Fair Queen Program coordinator and 2019 Troy Fair Queen Dawcin Jones wished the contestants luck in their new roles and reminded them “it’s not the crown you wear but the difference you make”.
Each contestant was asked to give a prepared speech about their favorite memory at the fair.
Katie Lackey gave a speech about showing her cow Jewel in 2017, when Lackey was just 12 years old. Mikayla Davis talked about helping her father prepare a derby car and watching him run it at the 144th Troy Fair. Abigail Wrisley recalled showing a duroc pig named Raspberry 2 when she was just ten years old.
The prospective queens were asked an impromptu question by master of ceremonies Shane Wilber. Each contestant was asked the same question without the benefit of hearing the other girls answers while visiting judges looked on.
When the judges returned, Wilber announced the 2022 Troy Fair Queen, Abigail Wrisley. Katie Lackey was crowned First Alternate and Mikayla Davis took Second Alternate. Each new queen was sashed and crowned by her predecessor.While the queen search process had taken weeks for the applicants, their last challenge wasn’t faced until that night, when each contestant gave a prepared speech on her favorite memory from the fair.
The three girls would go on to replace the departing court of 2021 Fair Queen Torrah Dughi, First Alternate Aubrey Route, and Second Alternate Meredith Cole.
Each departing court member addressed the crowd recalling some of their favorite memories from their time serving.
Meredith Cole discussed getting off on the right foot during the 2021, saying “I remember giving out tootsie rolls to the kids at the fair all week last year, to the point where they started calling me the tootsie roll queen.” Cole said she is looking forward to showing her dairy animals and dog at the fair this year.
Aubrey Route recalled all the different places she was able to travel as a fair queen alternate, and gave a special thanks to her parents for taking her to so many far-flung places.
Torrah Dughi told the crowd that the hardest things to say were hello for the first time and goodbye for the last time. She gave special recognition to the Jr. Fair Board for their support during the fair.
“If I ever needed a friend or support there was someone there,” Dughi recalled.
Dughi said she’d miss being queen and mused at how hard it was to end her term, noting a Winnie the Pooh quote, “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
In conjunction with announcing the Fair Queen court, this year’s Miss Congeniality was announced, this award goes to the contestant with the most outgoing and gregarious personality and it was awarded to Katie Lackey. Lackey also won this years’ ‘People’s Choice Award’ which was decided by the audience. Members of the audience ‘voted’ by donating and all funds went to a local animal shelter.
Mikayla Davis was awarded the Kirsten McBride Bagley Memorial scholarship, which was established to honor the 1995 Troy Fair Queen who tragically lost her life in a house fire in February 2017.
Wrisley was awarded a $300 scholarship from the local Pennsylvania Trappers Association given each year to the Fair Queen and was presented with a check by Troy resident Terry Lutz.
The new queens will spend the 2022 Troy Fair traveling throughout the grounds meeting fair goers. They will also travel to other fairs to promote the Troy Fair and network with other Fair Queens and fair-associated individuals.
