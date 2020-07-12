LEROY TOWNSHIP – Although COVID-19 restrictions meant capping registration off at 125 people, Sunfish Shuffle Race Director Michelle Shedden was happy that the third annual event could continue on Saturday morning.
Racers took off from the pavilion area at 9 a.m. to see how many times they could go around Sunfish Pond, a mile-long course, in three hours. Money raised from the event benefitted the Northern Tier Veterans Group to help veterans in both Bradford and Sullivan counties.
“There’s small things that veterans need sometimes and it’s hard to go through all of the red tape that they have to go through,” Shedden said. “Through this organization, we can help local veterans with those things that they need right away.”
A full breakfast was available for runners, veterans, and campers who were in attendance, as well as the county’s new Mobile Veterans Resource Center.
Saturday’s event, like last month’s Run With A View at Mt. Pisgah County Park, was held in memory of former Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin, who passed away on April 19 at the age of 59.
“It still doesn’t seem real that he is gone. He was such a good person who loved our parks,” said Shedden. “He enjoyed the races and always tried to attend if he could. His presence was felt today as I ran the course. I am truly grateful that I had the opportunity to have so many memories of a wonderful friend and really terrific boss.”
“This guy understood public land, he knew the value of it,” said John Johnson, who helps with these county running events alongside wife Amey.
Since their inception, Johnson noted, these events have helped promote the county’s parks.
As he addressed the crowd before the start of the race. Johnson emphasized that without people like Bustin, public lands like Sunfish Pond County Park wouldn’t exist.
“Public land means a lot to all of us,” Johnson continued. “Be thankful for those people and volunteer, offer to come out to your local parks, your county parks, your state parks and volunteer, because without volunteers things don’t happen either.”
Both Johnson and Shedden credited the support of the county commissioners and the help of county employees and others for helping make these events possible.
“These people are amazing. We couldn’t do it without all of the help,” she said.
Johnson said they are looking for volunteers to man the aid stations for the Sheshequin Path Half Marathon scheduled for Oct. 3, which will also be held in Bustin’s memory.
With the dedication to Bustin, Shedden said this year’s Summer Park Series has been much more special.
More information on the county’s running events and registration is available through the Run Bradford County Facebook page.
