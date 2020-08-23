And they're off!

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – Despite COVID-19, the Wyalusing North Branch Triathlon welcomed a much larger crowd Saturday than the event has seen in recent years.
Over 100 people took on the challenge, whether they completed the running, kayaking, and cycling on their own or as a team of two or three. According to Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly White, more recent events have welcomed between 40 and 50 people participants.
Some racers were concerned about potential crowd size, according to White, which is why organizers ended up dividing racers into three groups, with each starting approximately three minutes apart.
“I really tried to meet everyone’s needs and the guidelines to make it a successful event,” said White.
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110), along with young helpers JayCee Johnson and Sophie White, helped kick off the race for each wave of participants from the grounds of the Grovedale Winery.
Participants first ran 3.6 miles to the Terrytown river access, where they either transferred to their kayak or tagged a partner to paddle 4.6 miles to the Endless Mountains Outfitters river access in Sugar Run. For the final leg of the race, participants biked 15.3 miles on a course that took them back to the Grovedale Winery finish line.
Money raised from the event goes to the chamber, “and then we’re able to take that and put it into our community, whether it’s through our member events or community events that are happening,” White said.
Awards were given to the overall Ironman and Ironwoman; top women, men and mixed teams; and first, second, and third place winners in different age brackets.
Above all, White hoped the racers were able to enjoy their time at the event, especially with so many other events having been cancelled, and hopes the event can grow even larger in future years.
