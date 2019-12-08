Local first responders, businesses, groups, elves and grinches brought Santa to town Saturday night during Towanda’s annual Christmas parade. The parade served as a bow, concluding Towanda Hometown Christmas festivities.
And to all a good night
Brianne Ostrander
Reporter
Reporter
