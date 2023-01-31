Last year saw a large number of human interest stories in Bradford County and surrounding areas. An election year always has its twists and turns, and 2022 was no different.
From big political figures visiting the area to crime scandals. From feel-good stories to potential changes within the public school system. And, of course, the local success stories we always love to write about.
Our four-man editorial newsroom has showed great passion when putting out the hundreds of thousands of compelling stories the area brought to us last year. We take pride in offering as much local content as possible on a daily basis, and we hope you have enjoyed reading up on these important events as much as we did writing about them.
So, without further ado, here is our top 10 local news stories of 2022.
To be clear, we took into consideration the most viewed stories online, along with what we felt was most significant to us when reaching our loyal readers. Once we came to our top 10, we voted, then ranked the top stories.
Once again, thank you for your continued support as we look forward to another year of exciting storylines.
- 1. “Operation Jet Sweep” leads to 27 arrests in Bradford County (publish date: Aug. 23)
- 2. Carman sentenced in theft case, faces incarceration, restitution (Oct. 7)
- 3. Vargason defines strength, resilience (Aug. 6)
- 4. Rally at the Rock features Mastriano, Oz (July 12)
- 5. AG Shapiro visits Wysox during campaign stops (Oct. 11)
- 6. Proposed inclusion policy draws rancor in Troy (Nov. 10)
- 7. ‘You can always take steps to rework your life’ (Oct. 22)
- 8. Children in Bradford County dealing with increased mental health stressors (May 22)
- 9. Local man set to compete on CBS show “Tough as Nails” (Dec. 17)
- 10. EMHR unveils Endless Mountain Gravel Bikepacking Loop (July 30)
