The Salvation Army Towanda Service Center will be conducting sign-ups for this year’s Angel Tree program today.
Families can sign up today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Oct. 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For those who are unable to make those days, calls can be made to their office at (570) 265-5932.
The Angel Tree program “helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year,” according to the Salvation Army’s website.
Participants can be registered and accepted as an angel and their Christmas wish list is shared with donors who purchase gifts for those in need.
