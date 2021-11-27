Angela Hudock of Sayre presents research at national conference

SCRANTON – Angela Hudock of Sayre was among the four University of Scranton undergraduate students presented their research at the American Society for Mass Spectrometr’s 69th annual conference, with one student’s presentation receiving one of just four poster awards given by ASMS.
The annual conference is attended by more than 6,500 researchers and scientists. The 2021 conference took place in Philadelphia on Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.
All of the students are being mentored by Katherine Stumpo, Ph.D., adjunct professor in the Department of Chemistry at Scranton.
Hudock is a senior biochemistry, cell and molecular biology major and a member of the University’s Magis Honors Program in STEM. Her research poster presentation explored the advantages of using a mixed nanoparticle matrix to enhance the MALDI MSI signal of small molecules and lipids from tissue sections.
The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
