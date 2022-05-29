Animal Care Sanctuary Board President receives Civic Leader of the Year Award

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP – 2022 has been a landmark year for Animal Care Sanctuary, and the awards keep rolling in to honor the hard work being done on a daily basis by the group’s hard working staff. As part of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s 58th annual Dinner and Meeting, Animal Care Sanctuary Board President Ellen Feldman was awarded the Civic Leader of the Year Award.
“It’s a special honor to receive this award from my peers in the community,” said Feldman. “The work we do at the sanctuary is to help make our community a better place to live. I’m thrilled to be able to support our tireless efforts and our staff, who give everything they have to the animals who come in and out of our doors. This award is a reflection of everyone’s hard work, and I’m honored to be some small part of that.”
Animal Care Sanctuary Executive Director Terri McKendry praised Feldman’s work ethic with the staff, despite Feldman being retired from professional life. McKendry credits the deep wealth of business skills with keeping the organization moving forward on a daily basis. Feldman has also spearheaded the sanctuary’s humane education program, which includes the one-of-a-kind veterinary college internship program.
On top of the individual accolades, Animal Care Sanctuary is set to receive a $7,500 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their life saving work for animals in the Twin Tiers.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other life saving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.
“It’s truly incredible to receive this grant to continue helping our cause with our animals,” said McKendry. “Every dollar we bring in goes towards the care of our animals and our mission to find them loving forever homes. We thank Petco Love for their commitment to our cause, and all the organizations they support across the nation.”
A celebration for the grant will be held at the Elmira Petco, 831 County Road 64, on Thursday, July 28 at 2 p.m.
