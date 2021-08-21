SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Animal Care Sanctuary in Smithfield Township is offering free adoptions as part of the NBCUniversal Local’s Clear the Shelters Campaign.
“Animal Care Sanctuary is extremely excited to be a part of NBC’s Clear the Shelters event, especially after having a year off due to the pandemic,” Executive Director Terri McKendry said. “We want to clear our shelter of as many homeless animals as we can, and connect families with pets in a loving bond that will last for years.”
From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Aug 28, the East Smithfield ACS location is exclusively offering free adoptions for all animals excluding puppies.
The ACS encourages appointments to be made, but all walk-ins are welcome to view the approximately 100 felines and 25 canines available for adoption on any given day.
A leash and collar are required for dog adoptions, and a crate is required for any cat adoption. Adopted pets can go home on the same day, however pets will not be held for later pickup. The ACS asks that if you already own a dog, you keep it in your vehicle until you’re ready to meet the dog you’re interested in adopting.
To see the sanctuary’s available cats and dogs, visit www.animecaresanctuary.com and for more information call 570-596-2200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.