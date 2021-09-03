MILAN — The Milan Animal Care Sanctuary rescued eight dogs that were evacuated from Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida as part of a partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation.
On Sept. 1, at around midnight the eight rescued dogs completed a long journey that included being both driven and flown across the country. Over 10 shelters across the country helped evacuate animals ahead of Hurricane Ida.
“We are so grateful to everyone who has been part of this collaborative effort, from our partners on the ground in Louisiana to those helping here in Pennsylvania, taking these pets into their shelters so they can be adopted,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.
ACS Executive Director Terri McKendry spoke about the process of receiving the animals from Louisiana. The dogs had to be driven to an airplane in Virginia and then were delayed several hours because of the inclement weather.
“This relationship with BISSELL has allowed us to find more partners from all across the country to help bring dogs in and has upped our adoption numbers,” McKendry said. “Last Saturday we had 42 dogs adopted in one day which is a record for us and many of them came from these transports.”
Mckendry is proud of the work her and BISSELL have been able to accomplish helping animals in need.
“These dogs that we are taking in were marked for euthanasia and there was no where else to put them so for me personally it is amazing to be able to save these dogs lives,” McKendry said.
Most of the dogs received are puppies. McKendry expects they will all find homes quickly.
