Animal Care Sanctuary prepares for ‘March Muttness’ 

A local animal shelter is getting ready for a fun-filled event that gives a pet-friendly spin on an upcoming sports tournament.
Animal Care Sanctuary is entering the Humane Society of Southern Arizona’s annual March Muttness tournament. The event will be occurring as sports fans gear up for the return of college basketball’s March Madness tournament. This year’s tournament is scheduled to tip off on March 1.
This will be the second year that the animal shelter has participated in the event. ACS finished second in last year’s competition after the local community helped raise more than $14,000. ACS staff believe this year, they’ll be the ones cutting down the nets as the competition’s top dogs.
“Any time we can raise awareness for all the services we provide here at Animal Care Sanctuary, we jump at the chance to support our animals,” says Executive Director Terri McKendry. “Not only does this highlight all that we can do here locally, but it helps support the more than 30 other organizations taking part in the event, too.”
All money raised during the tournament by ACS will be used locally to help find forever homes for all the animals currently being cared for by staff and volunteers.
The competition has its own unique set of rules for those who participate. Every nonprofit that enters will be put into a randomly generated bracket. Every 48 hours, two nonprofits will square off, with the nonprofit raising the most money in that timeframe advancing to the next round. Every dollar raised goes directly towards the animals and the facility.
Last year’s competition included 34 animal shelters nationwide, and raised more than $204,000 total. All donations for this year’s event will be collected through online donations.
For more information about March Muttness, or to schedule an interview with Animal Care Sanctuary about the event, please contact Stephen Donnelly & Associates at (203) 644-4103 or go online to sdamktg.com.
