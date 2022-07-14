SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP —Animal Care Sanctuary will now be offering new grooming services for dogs and cats.
On Wednesday, the animal shelter started an expanded grooming services, in which all proceeds will go towards the care and treatment of the animals at its facility.
“We’re incredibly excited about expanding our grooming service program to everyone in the Twin Tiers,” said Executive Director Terri McKendry. “We’ve worked really hard to prepare these upgrades for all our four-legged friends in the area to enjoy. And having the opportunity to raise more money to support the lifelong services we offer our beloved animals that enter this facility is crucial.”
The shelter’s staff and volunteers are aiming to maximize and prioritize the health of all local animals.
“We’re providing the opportunity to pamper our pets, all while working to find more pets a forever home of their own,” McKendry said.
Grooming services will be offered on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pick-ups for pets will be available until 5:30 p.m. Services for dogs and cats of all sizes include brushing, ear cleaning, baths, nail trims, haircuts, teeth brushing, and more.
Puppies and kittens under the age of seven months will also receive discounts on their first visits. Dogs can receive bath and spa packages that range from $30 to $55 depending on their sizes.
All cat grooms include nail trim, ear clean and brush out. Short hair cat grooming includes a bath for $35 and a haircut for $40, while both would be $50. For long hair grooming, a bath is $40 and a haircut for $40, while both would be $60.
“Our goal has always been to be community resource which offers a continuum of care for dogs and cats,” ACS expressed in a statement. “Adoption, quality low-cost medical care and now grooming. We want to be sure families have affordable options to provide the best care possible for the animals they love. There has been a lot of planning and work put into assuring we could offer grooming services at a price point that would make them accessible to all pet owners.”
The shelter seeks to help dogs and cats when it comes to cleaning their coats with mats, burrs, tangles and fleas or ticks. Grooming provides health benefits, the ACS stated. Brushing a dog ventilates their coat, helping it grow healthy and strong and takes away old and damaged hair. Grooming also ensures that your dog’s skin can breathe and keeps down the level of grease in their coat. Too much grease can block pores and cause irritation and all sorts of skin problems.
“Dogs can’t tell us where it hurts, so it is important to keep on top of grooming as it gives you the opportunity to give them a basic health check. We love our pets and want them to look and feel the very best they can. Grooming is one tool that allows people to care for their dogs,” according to ACS.
To schedule an appointment, interested pet owners can call (570) 596-2200 ext. 203.
