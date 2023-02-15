SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Animal Care Sanctuary was awarded a $2,000 grant from the Southern Tier Tuesdays program on Feb. 7.
Upstate Shredding, a recycling company based in Owego, N.Y., provides weekly $2,000 grants through the program as part of a philanthropic endeavor, according to its website. Southern Tier Tuesdays seeks to “advance community programming that promotes the needs, interests, education, and safety of the area’s population in the counties of the Binghamton, NY Designated Market Area and adjacent counties,” the website adds. Counties include Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, and Tompkins in New York, as well as Susquehanna and Bradford in Pennsylvania. The grants go to a local nonprofit every Tuesday, based on popular vote.
ACS Executive Director Terri McKendry expressed her gratitude for the grant on the day of the announcement. She stated that the grant will help fund her organization’s many activities.
“That goes right to the care of the animals and the shelter, but we also use it in the clinic to help subsidize and keep our costs low for people coming to our low cost community clinic,” McKendry said.
ACS provides a variety of services that is overseen by its onsite veterinary staff. The clinic offers “low-cost spay/neuter, vaccinations and wellness services allowing pet owners to keep their animals in their homes,” according to its website.
Animals are vaccinated, checked for parasites and disease, spayed or neutered and microchipped to ensure good quality health when they are ready for adoption. ACS also conducts “animal care workshops, dog training courses, pet food pantries, a canine behavior helpline and a special emergency fund for senior and special needs animals,” the website adds.
