SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Animal Care Sanctuary was awarded a $2,000 grant from the Southern Tier Tuesdays program on Feb. 7.

Upstate Shredding, a recycling company based in Owego, N.Y., provides weekly $2,000 grants through the program as part of a philanthropic endeavor, according to its website. Southern Tier Tuesdays seeks to “advance community programming that promotes the needs, interests, education, and safety of the area’s population in the counties of the Binghamton, NY Designated Market Area and adjacent counties,” the website adds. Counties include Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, and Tompkins in New York, as well as Susquehanna and Bradford in Pennsylvania. The grants go to a local nonprofit every Tuesday, based on popular vote.