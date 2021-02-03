SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP – As one of the 39 organizations involved in the Staffworks Fund Save a Life 2020 campaign, the Animal Care Sanctuary in Smithfield Township reached a total of $205,413.21
The sanctuary raised $175,413.21 and Staffworks matched $30,000, according to Media Coordinator Johnny Williams.
The campaign raised $3,041,832 total this year, its most successful year to date, according to shelter officials.
“It has been absolutely wonderful working with Staffworks,” said ACS Executive Director Terri McKendry. “The Save A Life Campaign has been an integral part of the final month of fundraising for what was a record year for ACS. We can’t thank Staffworks enough for allowing us to be a part of this amazing campaign that helps animals all across the region.”
The campaign, which dates back to 2014, raises funds for nonprofit organizations that provide direct care and services for at-risk animals, according to the press release.
It previously held a record of $1,844,350, set in 2019.
The 39 different organizations that helped out this past year are from 17 counties in Pennsylvania and central and southern New York.
The Staffworks Fund matches the donations provided to nonprofit animal welfare organizations every December.
“These organizations do not receive recurring state or federal funding, and rely heavily on donations to care for abandoned, neglected, and abused animals. COVID-restricted fundraising created severe financial challenges and left many of these organizations facing a financial crisis. All Save A Life 2020 campaign funds will be used for daily animal care, to purchase necessary animal supplies, to fill critical adoption and medical needs, and spay and neuter services,” according to a press release.
For more information, visit StaffworksCNY.com/SaveALife.
