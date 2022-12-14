The Endless Mountains Maple Syrup Producers Association is looking for a young person to become the next Maple Ambassador.
Do you love maple syrup? Do you want to promote the maple industry around the Endless Mountains region? If you answered yes to these questions, you are perfect for the job.
Contestants must be between the ages of 16 and 21 and reside in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, or Wyoming County. They will spend the year promoting the maple industry around Endless Mountains region at county fairs, parades, educational events, and more. In the fall, they will compete for the state title with other ambassadors across the state.
This year’s pageant will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the North Orwell Community Hall, along with the Endless Mountains Maple Syrup Producers Association annual meeting.
If you or someone you know is interested, please reach out to Maggie Pratt (mbride11@yahoo.com) or Taylor Warner (twarner1@binghamton.edu).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.