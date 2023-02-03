Endless Mountain Mission Center
Due to the anticipated weather this Friday and Saturday night, the Mission will have a warming center open in Troy to those who are homeless and sleeping in a place not fit for human habitation. Homeless individuals must contact the center no later then 3:30 on Friday afternoon for a cot and to have a police check done to assure safety for all. Please spread this message so that no one is sleeping outside. Any questions, call 570-297-4489 or 570-529-3822.
