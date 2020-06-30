The Daily Review is excited to announce that we are bringing another print edition back to our schedule.
Starting this week, our readers will be able to once again pick up Saturday print editions from newsstands or their delivery slots.
As Pennsylvania’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered many businesses deemed non-essential back in March and limited others, we found ourselves limited as well due to the state of the economy and had to respond to our own unique set of challenges. This response included scaling back printing of the paper from seven to three days a week — Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. We’ve since added Friday back to the print schedule.
Although the number of people now reading our digital e-edition has greatly increased, we get that there are those who still love the feel of the paper and the look of actual newsprint. We appreciate all of our readers’ patience and flexibility as we have navigated during these uncertain times in order to remain your hometown paper for many years to come.
Our Wednesday editions will continue to be offered digitally. However, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue Monday publications entirely starting next week. Those with questions about subscriptions can contact our circulation department at (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628 or email circulation@thedailyreview.com. With the elimination of Monday, columnist Gregory Maresca will appear Saturdays and Conservation Corner will be published Sundays. Breaking news will continue to be posted on our website, www.thedailyreview.com.
The Daily Review is also excited to introduce a new addition to our comic page, Daddy Daze.
Daddy Daze was created by John Kovaleski of Gettysburg, whose strips are loosely based on his own experiences with fatherhood. As outlined by distributor King Features, the comic ranges from “tender bedtime moments to hilarious encounters with the rest of the world.”
“Being a parent is a crazy job — the hours are terrible, the pay is nonexistent, but the benefits outweigh it all,” Kovaleski said via King Features.
Daddy Daze will replace Doonesbury, which has been running repeat strips Mondays through Saturdays since early 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.