TOWANDA BOROUGH — On the 48th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s ruling of Roe v. Wade Sunday, the Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life came together for its annual Rally for Life outside the Bradford County Courthouse.
BCPHL members belong to many different faiths and share a pro-life advocacy.
The group, a local chapter of the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation, annually sponsors a bus trip to the March for Life in Washington, D.C., a booth at the Troy Fair in July, a life chain prayer vigil in October, and this January rally.
The only other yearly tradition that BCPHL has been able to do during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were the Life Chains in October, when people in seven different locations in Bradford County stood together for life.
The Troy Fair was cancelled last July due to concerns with COVID-19 safety and March for Life recently announced the cancellation of its large in-person rally due to the virus and unrest following the 2020 election.
The steps of the courthouse were lined with pro-life supporters with signs advocating for the right to life and the numbers of local organizations that help pregnant women who are facing the decision.
“We support and stand for life and we support Endless Mountains Pregnancy Care Center. We care about the moms and the babies,“ said Becky Crain of Ulster Township on behalf of her family.
The rally began with a prayer led by the Rev. Ben Miller of Bumpville Bible Church and a speech from BCPHL Chairman Mike Kilmer.
“We’re here to bear witness against abortion. Abortion is the greatest killer in our nation – not the virus. Abortion is the murder of a human person. We’re told to ‘follow the science.’ The science is that it becomes a human person at conception. Our judges denied that in 1973 and said they didn’t know – that’s debatable – but they certainly know now that it is a human person at conception,” Kilmer said.
“I’m proud to be anti-abortion because abortion is the murder of an unborn baby,” he added.
He said to the group that there’s nothing wrong with the term “anti-abortion,” as they sometimes hear through the media, since it brings light to why they rally and stand up for the “more than 62 million innocent unborn children that have been killed since 1973 in America alone.”
After his speech, the group closed the rally with a prayer and walked up Main Street and held a prayer service at Ss. Peter and Paul Rectory with Miller as speaker.
