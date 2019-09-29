WAVERLY — A five year tradition and fundraiser was enjoyed by Valley-goers at the Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches on Saturday.
As in past years, the vintage goods were outside for those onlookers to walk through while barbecue was cooked by the Rollin’ Dead motorcycle club.
“It’s amazing, we started out small and it just kept growing,” said Weber. “As you can see, we have a lot of stuff!”
All the proceeds from the event are to go back into the ministries of the Bridge, according to the president of The Bridge Marilyn Weber.
The Bridge uses the event to help fund more vouchers for local families that are in need. The vouchers help families in need with transportation, food, shelter, and other emergency situations.
“It’s wonderful, year after year they keep coming back and keep donating,” said Weber. “It is just great support. The volunteers are faithful, they show up at seven in the morning and get the furniture out.”
More than $73,000 in assistance was provided through the voucher program last year. Weber also stated previously that The Bridge also gives out more than 100 vouchers each year for furniture as well as many clothing items to those in need.
The event was almost entirely sold out of its 175 chickens by one o’clock, which Weber said was in part because of the nice weather.
