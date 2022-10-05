Officials representing townships of the second class in Bradford County will convene on Thursday Oct. 6 at Alparon Park in Troy for the 109th Annual County Convention. The purpose of the convention is to provide township officials with up-to-date information to help them better serve their residents and to give them an opportunity to exchange ideas on local government issues.
The convention will feature a wide range of speakers, including George Bivens, Legislative Analyst for the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors. Bivens will talk about legislation affecting townships of the second class, association programs and services for townships, and issues of major importance to townships and their residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.