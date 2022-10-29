Annual fall fair returning to Church of the Redeemer

Pictured are Alice Bennett and Linda Murrelle.

 Photo Provided

St. Mary’s Guild, the women’s group of the Church of the Redeemer Episcopal church in Sayre, will host its Annual Fall Fair on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 3 — 8 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Chairpersons for this year’s event are Rose Carpenter and Amy Murrelle.