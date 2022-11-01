Annual holiday card contest begins at BCRAC

The BCRAC will be accepting holiday card submissions until Wednesday, Nov. 30.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is now accepting submissions for their annual holiday card contest.

All children from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade can submit their holiday card creations through the end of November, with this year’s theme being “holiday lights.”

