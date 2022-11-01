Annual holiday card contest begins at BCRAC

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is now accepting submissions for their annual holiday card contest.
All children from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade can submit their holiday card creations through the end of November, with this year’s theme being “holiday lights.”
Entry forms are available at both the Keystone Theatre in Towanda and the Sayre Theatre in Sayre.
“The first place winner gets a $100 gift card to the theater,” said BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost.
First through third place in each age category will also receive either a gift bag, a pauper, or a pair of tickets.
“A gift bag is two of everything, a pauper is one of everything, and then a pair of tickets is the third prize,” said Poost.
Poost reminded that the theme doesn’t have to be the largest subject of the design, but it must be represented somewhere on the card.
“It doesn’t have to be the main focal point of the card, but it has to have some lights of some kind,” explained Poost. “It could be a candle, it could be holiday lights.”
They are hoping to have all submissions received and sorted by Towanda’s Hometown Christmas event so that they can be on display in the theater.
“I would like to string them up in here,” said Poost.
For more information on the BCRAC holiday card contest, email info@bcrac.org or call (570) 268-2787.
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.