TOWANDA BOROUGH — Donations at the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda were spilling out into the parking lot Monday as volunteers began work to get this year’s giveaway ready for Friday.
Children’s toys lined the walkway up to the church hall where people were hard at work organizing everything into piles.
This year’s turnout of donations has been greater than last year’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to volunteer Sue Wheeler. It’s been a positive impact for the giveaway since people are spending more time at home going through their belongings.
Options for places to donate to were scarce earlier this year, sending many people over to the church.
“We’ve gotten so many donations this year since Rainbow’s End was closed, and some of the consignment shops were closed,” Wheeler said.
Volunteer staff transported nine trailers worth of items on Monday, and the church is still accepting donations up until Thursday afternoon. “We stored everything over at the Wysox motel, and we had 11 rooms full to the ceiling,” Wheeler said. “We had a human chain over there at the steps for five hours.”
Volunteers said that for the last several years, they haven’t had one item left at the end of the giveaway weekend. “We have hundreds of people come through here every year,” said volunteer Peggy Browning. “This is what it’s all about, just giving within the community.”
The giveaway will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. until about 1 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be no limit to what guests can take and face masks/coverings will be required.
