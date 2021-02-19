Annual Open Forest celebration postponed

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP – The Satterlee Creek Environmental Center Committee has postponed the Open Forest celebration that typically falls on the first Saturday in March, according to the Sayre Area School District Facebook page.
The Open Forest event dates back to 1999 when the day consisted of maple syrup processing demonstrations and wagon rides, as previously reported. Over the years the any-weather event grew to include many activities for family fun like marshmallow roasting, an airsoft rifle range, chili cookoff, Chinese auction, archeological exhibits, face painting and quilt and firewood raffles.
Last year’s Open Forest started a new annual event: the Cardboard Sled Dog Race. Participants built dog sleds out of only cardboard and duct tape and brought them along to see how they held together in competitions for a chance to win one of three prizes, as previously reported.
The Open Forest was postponed this year to assure public safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and specifically in accordance with the restrictions on holding events, according to the district’s Facebook page.
The Satterlee Creek Environmental Center Committee hopes that they can hold a replacement event this year. The Facebook post noted that the Open Forest has been the sole fundraising event for the center for years.
“We hope everybody is and stays healthy and safe and we hope to see all our friends and supporters in the future,” organizers said.
