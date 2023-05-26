WAVERLY — On June 3, from 9 a.m. — noon, The Valley United Presbyterian Church in partnership with Epiphany Parish will host their annual plant sale at 459 Park Ave, Waverly, N.Y.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit Pennsylvania Chow for children, an organization that provides children enrolled in Head Start programs from Sayre, Athens and South Waverly with meals.
Additionally, there will be a presentation from local gardener Deb Landy at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall and she plans to answer questions related to local gardening.
