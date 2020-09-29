Another Canton teacher tests positive for COVID-19
Canton Area School District has reported that another individual within the district has tested positive for COVID-19. In a post made to Canton School District’s Facebook page on Sunday, Canton Area School District Superintendent Eric Briggs reported that district officials have been notified that another staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of two Canton staff members, one student and a parent/parents of Canton football players have been reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 by school district officials at this time. Briggs stated that with the help of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Canton Area School District has completed contact tracing and has contacted all staff and students that may be impacted by this case of COVID-19. “As a reminder, to protect the safety of all students and staff, please continue to follow all health and safety guidelines as we move forward through the next couple of weeks,” Briggs wrote. “Please continue to visit our webpage if you need additional guidance on the quarantine process and what that means for you and your family.”
Canton Area School District will continue to be closed, with online-only learning being conducted until Tuesday, Oct. 13.
