Another successful e-cycling event at BCRAC

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council held an e-cycling event on Thursday, during which local residents could bring and dispose of their old and unwanted electronics.
All the BCRAC asked for in return was a pay-what-you-can donation.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 7:07 am
TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council held an e-cycling event on Thursday, during which local residents could bring and dispose of their old and unwanted electronics.
All the BCRAC asked for in return was a pay-what-you-can donation.
“The event was awesome,” said BCRAC administrative assistant Elizabeth Garofalo. “We were able to collect an entire truckload of electronics that are now going to be ethically recycled.”
The event was held in partnership with React E-Cycling, a company based out of Horseheads, N.Y. React’s truck parked in Towanda at 9 a.m.and was scheduled to be there until noon, but it didn’t take long for it to be filled.
Garofalo said BCRAC plans to hold more of these events, both in Towanda and Sayre, because they see the need in the communities.
“It was really disappointing, the amount of people we had to turn away,” she said.
She noted that this e-cycling event saw the greatest turnout since before the COVID pandemic.
“This one got advertised a lot better, and kind of went viral,” she said. “I think that really helped out because we had people really engaging with it.”
React doesn’t charge the BCRAC to collect and dispose of the electronics, so 100 percent of the donated funds go directly to the arts council.
According to Garofalo, the BCRAC was able to raise more than $2,000 for the arts council through this event.
“The donation kind of goes towards giving you a space and the labor to get it out of your garage or your basement,” said Garofalo. “That money, it directly goes into the coffers of the BCRAC.”
Those donations will go right back into serving the local communities, as the BCRAC will use it to fund their various arts programming throughout the coming months.
No date is yet set for their next e-cycling event. Garofalo noted that React services a large area, so their truck schedule is often quite full.
“We’re hoping to have one as soon as we can,” she said.
For those who can’t wait and are willing to make the drive, React accepts drop offs at their location at 225 Colonial Drive, Horseheads.
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628; erik@thedailyreview.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.