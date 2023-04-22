Another successful e-cycling event at BCRAC

BCRAC administrative assistant Elizabeth Garofalo stands alongside the React E-Cycling truck on Thursday.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council held an e-cycling event on Thursday, during which local residents could bring and dispose of their old and unwanted electronics.

All the BCRAC asked for in return was a pay-what-you-can donation.

