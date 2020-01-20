TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life marched for abortion awareness along with Bradford County Commissioners Doug McLinko and Daryl Miller, State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110), and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-PA) at the Bradford County Courthouse on Sunday afternoon.
The anti-abortion group of dozens marched with signs and posters from the Courthouse to the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Bridge and then back to the Towanda Presbyterian Church for a social gathering, in what has become an annual event held before the March for Life in Washington D.C. Friday. The BCPHL first marched in 2004.
“... Many people are not aware that nearly 3,000 babies per day are being killed by abortion procedures,” BCPHL Chairman Mike Kilmer said before the march began.
“The pro-life movement has picked up steam as more and more people realize that innocent human life is being killed and that the Supreme Court failed to recognize the human rights of the unborn baby in the womb by concocting a made up right to privacy of the mother seeking to end the life of her unborn baby,” Kilmer continued.
The groups contention was not just with abortion awareness, but with health care legislation that threatens the elderly with euthanasia, Kilmer said in his speech.
“In recent years following the new health care legislation there are increasing concerns for the rights of the elderly as government and health care providers push for euthanasia by withdrawal of treatment at the end of life. We are here today to witness to the truth that even though euthanasia and abortion may be legal, they are still wrong.”
Keller said while marching that he came to the event on Sunday to take an opportunity to defend life.
“I welcome that,” he remarked. “I will do everything, as a defender of life, that I can to keep my word to the people of PA-12 that I will do that.”
