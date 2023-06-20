ROME — The morning air hummed with the purr of old combustion engines Saturday as the Twin Tiers Antique Tractor Association held its big annual tractor show.

The show’s main event were the pulls. Members of the club brought their antique tractors, those built before 1970, to the show grounds to weigh and register them for the pulls.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.