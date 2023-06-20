ROME — The morning air hummed with the purr of old combustion engines Saturday as the Twin Tiers Antique Tractor Association held its big annual tractor show.
The show’s main event were the pulls. Members of the club brought their antique tractors, those built before 1970, to the show grounds to weigh and register them for the pulls.
The pull was broken up into different weight classes, and some drivers spent their times between pulls adding and taking away weights on their rides to qualify for multiple classes.
The roster of tractors brought to the pull was of such breadth as to impress any historian. Defunct equipment brands like Oliver, Cockshutt and Minneapolis-Moline were represented at the show, as well as some more recognizable brands like Farmall and John Deere.
Paul Yoachim, a longtime club member, was able to rattle off model years and specifications of any tractor that came down the track during the pulls.
“I’ve got all the old owners manuals and parts catalogs from years past,” he boasted.
He proved his mettle rattling off details of the Allis-Chalmers WF that Randy Pruyne was using in some of the lighter classes.
“Allis-Chalmers was the first manufacturer to use rubber tires, and WFs were some of the first models to use them,” Yoachim informed.
The WF had an original run from 1941 to 1948, with Pruyne’s a 1941 model. Pruyne’s been working on tractors a long time.
“I’ve been pulling since I was 14 years old, I love it,” Pruyne recalled as he loaded up the WF with new weights.
That was the story of a lot of the pullers that had gathered that day; many could recall pulling since childhood. While the crowd of spectators at the free event wasn’t huge, that wasn’t the main motivator for these pullers. They’d come together this weekend to talk tractors and pull with other enthusiasts, with some making the drive from Otisville, New York for the occasion.
The three-day event was catered with a food truck, and a merchandise tent was set up. Spectators could purchase 50/50 tickets and also donate to St. Judes in memory of founding member Dave Youhouse, who tragically passed away.
The tractors present ran the gamut, from daily-use farm tractors with no special modifications all the way up to tractors that had been refitted to specialize in pulls. One of these was owned by Earl Chapman, whose Farmall 560 pulling tractor wasn’t starting. Other pullers were quick to grab their various tools and crawl under the machine. After 10 minutes of removing and inspecting the tractor’s starter and solenoid, it was running. Extra shims had prevented the solenoid from engaging the starter flywheel. These are the kinds of things that can happen to anyone with tractors, according to Chapman. It’s help from folks like his friend and fellow puller Dave Bailey that keeps his operation going.
“That’s why we go to pulls together. I’d need him and he’d need me,” Chapman insisted. The pair have been coming to shows the last few years, but both said they’ve been pulling since childhood.
This area’s history of agriculture was on full display at the tractor show, highlighting a shrinking but still significant part of the county’s heritage.
