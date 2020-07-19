TIOGA COUNTY, NEW YORK — The Tioga County Public Health Department is asking anyone who attended a wedding in Apalachin, New York at Cornerstone at W & W on July 11 to self-quarantine after several individuals in attendance tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The public health department received notice that several individuals at the “large” wedding have tested positive for the virus. The department strongly recommends self-quarantine for 14 days (until July 25) to avoid further spread of the virus, it said in a news release Thursday.
The wedding party also held a rehearsal dinner at The Cellar Restaurant & Bar on The River in Owego, New York on the preceding Friday. The department asks that anyone who was in the restaurant that night from 6 to 9 p.m. also self-quarantine for 14 days, until Friday, July 24.
The department asks that anyone in attendance at either event who becomes symptomatic, should contact their health care provider and local health department. The department of public health added that there are COVID-19 testing sites at Binghamton University and the Ithaca mall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.