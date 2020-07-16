Appeal to keep beloved baseball coach on job strikes out

ATHENS — Athens Area School District Business Manager Brendon Hitchcock will no longer be able to lead the Wildcats baseball team toward future success, despite many appeals voiced Tuesday, under a policy the Athens School Board has now formalized.
Parents, coaches from other districts, and those who have worked beside Hitchcock on the ball diamond pleaded with board members to hold off on voting the policy through, which would restrict administrators and active school board members from coaching athletics — or at least grandfather Hitchcock in.
As one person after another stepped up to the microphone during a public comment portion of the meeting, they noted the positive impact Hitchcock has had on his students as a role model, through lessons that apply both on and off the field, his personal interest in their lives and well-being, and his vast experience that began as a standout athlete in Wyalusing and carried him into the Binghamton University Hall of Fame.
“When you vote tonight, ask yourselves: Are you voting for a personal agenda or are you voting for what is best for Athens’ student-athletes?” resident Kevin Jacob said before Tuesday’s vote.
Former school board member volunteer baseball coach Joe Joyce, who worked alongside Hitchcock for six seasons, questioned the need for the policy, saying there are enough safeguards built into the system through the district’s Athletic Committee, athletic director, superintendent, and ultimately the school board to prevent any administrator from unfairly diverting resources or taking other action in favor of a given sport through their position of leadership.
Joyce noted that there aren’t policies in place restricting administrators from having spouses who work in the district or parents from coaching their children.
“Passing an unnecessary policy like this without at least grandfathering him in, in my opinion, doesn’t put kids first, it puts Athens adult politics ahead of kids,” Joyce stated.
Canton Athletic Director Bob Rockwell called Hitchcock the best coach in the Northern Tier League, adding that it can be difficult for school districts to fill coaching positions.
“You’re not going to find anyone who cares for the kids as he does,” said former Athens Athletic Director James Stuyvesant as he remembered how Hitchcock was the first person to visit his son following knee surgery.
With coaches rehired each year, Stuyvesant added that the school board would be able to address any issues at that time.
“And it has been taken care of that way in the past,” he said.
Waverly baseball coach Kyle McDuffee, who is a former mayor of the Village of Waverly, encouraged school board members to listen to what the people are saying.
Multiple school board members weighed in on the measure before the vote, noting that the policy was something that had already been a past practice, although not in writing, and was repeatedly brought up during Hitchcock’s interview process and hiring in February.
Following his hiring, Hitchcock was to continue coaching for an additional season in order to preserve consistency for the students, according to school board member John Cheresnowsky. However, both Hitchcock and his students lost out on that season due to the pandemic.
“I don’t think this is a reflection on coach Hitchcock as a coach. I think he has one of the best programs around,” said school board member Jamie Westbrook, with hopes that Hitchcock would take the lead in finding a successor for the program that he built.
School board member Charles Frisbie highlighted that Hitchcock is responsible for $40 million each year, and is a key source of information for the school board during times such as teacher contract negotiations in which a few million dollars could be at stake.
“And in a year where we’re looking at perhaps a 10% reduction in local revenue, we’re not going to be able to miss a beat,” he said with regard to the budget.
Following the vote, resident Deb Buck said she believed Hitchcock would be able to handle both jobs, just as teachers can balance coaching duties, and could rely on an assistant coach if he needed to dedicate more time to his administrative role.
“I don’t think you did the students proud tonight,” she said.
School board President John Johnson was the lone “nay” vote, saying before the vote, “I think it’s incomplete. I think it needs more work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.