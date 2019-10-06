CANTON — Admission lines stretched long at the Manley Bohlayer Farm in Canton on Saturday as the 30th Pennsylvania Apple and Cheese Festival hosted its opening day.
Under a sunny sky the decades long event welcomed locals and out-of-town guests alike to enjoy fall in northeastern Pennsylvania with an afternoon of live entertainment, vendors, food and children’s activities.
“It’s been a great festival, people have been very pleased with it,” told Apple and Cheese Festival Chair Cheryl Newton.
Newton stated that attendance of the festival has been up the last three years since the event has taken on a new layout, welcomed non-craft vendors and continues to add to their children’s section.
Canton fire department, churches and individuals view the festival as one of their largest annual fundraisers, according to Newton, who also pointed out that Canton Area School District’s FCCLA and FFA have become involved by providing face painting and a petting zoo.
Newton stated that though festival attendance has proven high recently, the event is in need of more volunteers to ensure it can keep returning to the county each October.
“I’m so afraid that festivals like this that are running purely on volunteerism might not exist in years down the road if we don’t get volunteers,” she said. “People love to come to them but they don’t realize it’s a lot of work and it is so worth the work because this is a community event.”
Newton explained that the Pennsylvania Apple and Cheese Festival fosters community in many ways, not only through helping vendors financially but also by aiding the Manley Bohlayer Farm with money needed to maintain the property, which is donated to groups like peewee football and a children’s art camp in the summer.
Newton told that the festival itself provides benefits to locals as well by serving as a “bright spot” in sometimes otherwise hard economic times.
“It brings a lot of positivity to the community...we’re all in it for the same reason, to help our community. We’re in a depressed area, there’s not a lot of good. We lost all our industry. This is a bright spot,” she said.
The Pennsylvania Apple and Cheese Festival will continue today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
