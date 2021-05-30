Applications for Troy Fair Queen now open

TROY TOWNSHIP — The application period is now open for this year’s Troy Fair Queen Pageant.
The Troy Fair Queen Program released a Facebook video with 2020 Troy Fair Queen Raegan Braund making the announcement on May 26.
“Even in tough times like these and despite many other industries being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, agriculture remains more important than ever. It’s how we feed our families and it is our state’s top industry,” said Braund. “The Troy Fair Queen serves her community by advocating for agriculture, volunteering at community events, and being a representative of everything that makes Bradford County a great place to live, work, and go to school.”
According to the Troy Fair’s website, applications and the signed last page of the fair queen handbook are due by June 14 at the candidate meeting being held at the Troy Fair office at 6:30 p.m.
The website includes a list of qualifications for Troy Fair Queen that includes candidates needing to be female residents or students who live in or attend school in Bradford County between ages 16 to 20. Candidates should have some agriculture knowledge and a strong interest in promoting the Troy Fair. A 300 word or less essay, entitled, “What the Troy Fair means to my community” needs to be written and submitted.
All girls interested in being a contestant for the 2021 Troy Fair Queen Pageant, must attend a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on June 14 at the Troy Fair office at Alparon Park, Junction of Route 6 & 14, Troy, PA. Business casual dress is required as press photos will be taken.
If you have questions, please contact Samatha Estep, Fair Queen Coordinator, at 607-742-5494, or you can email her with questions and your applications at troyfairqueen@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.