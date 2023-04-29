Applications are now being accepted to the twenty-fourth annual Camp F.L.E.A. (Family Life Enrichment Adventure) to be held July 18 th – 21 st . These will be DAY CAMPS with July 18 th taking place at Worlds End State Park, July 19 th & 20 th at Mount Pisgah State Park, and July 21 st at Spring Lake. There will be transportation available each day of the Camp from both Bradford and Sullivan Counties, location of pick up and drop off to be determined closer to Camp F.L.E.A. Camp is scheduled to run from 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM on Tuesday – Thursday and 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM on Friday, though this is subject to change.

The Camp was started over 25 years ago by the Bradford and Sullivan County Sheriffs’ Departments to give at-risk children a chance to participate in a fun and educational camping experience. The camp is open to all children, ages 9 to 12, in Bradford and Sullivan Counties, and is provided free of charge due to the generous support of individuals, businesses, and community groups in our counties.