Applications are now being accepted to the twenty-fourth annual Camp F.L.E.A. (Family Life Enrichment Adventure) to be held July 18 th – 21 st . These will be DAY CAMPS with July 18 th taking place at Worlds End State Park, July 19 th & 20 th at Mount Pisgah State Park, and July 21 st at Spring Lake. There will be transportation available each day of the Camp from both Bradford and Sullivan Counties, location of pick up and drop off to be determined closer to Camp F.L.E.A. Camp is scheduled to run from 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM on Tuesday – Thursday and 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM on Friday, though this is subject to change.
The Camp was started over 25 years ago by the Bradford and Sullivan County Sheriffs’ Departments to give at-risk children a chance to participate in a fun and educational camping experience. The camp is open to all children, ages 9 to 12, in Bradford and Sullivan Counties, and is provided free of charge due to the generous support of individuals, businesses, and community groups in our counties.
Camp F.L.E.A. is designed to provide campers with a safe and structured environment where they will have fun, make new friends, and develop self-esteem. Camp F.L.E.A. promotes communication, conflict resolution, self-discipline, healthy activity, and drug and alcohol prevention. Recreational activities include camping, hiking, crafts, team activities, swimming, boating, and much more. This experience also introduces the children to the State Parks available in the counties that are free to the public and encourages them to enjoy these resources with their families after the Camp ends. The Camp also features the always popular Fishing Derby where all campers win prizes for their efforts. Parents are welcome to come and enjoy the Fishing Derby with their child. All campers will be given a fishing rod and reel that they can take home with them at the end of their camp experience.
Parents who are interested in obtaining an application form or who need further information are encouraged to contact Bradford County CYS at (570) 265-1760 or Sullivan County CYS at (570) 928-0307.
Adults interested in becoming volunteers can also call the above listed numbers to join the team of committed adults who make this camp possible. Please have applications in by June 16 th .
