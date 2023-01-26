The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania is offering thirteen scholarships to students who plan to further their education in horticulture, floriculture, landscape architecture, conservation, forestry, botany, biology, agronomy, plant pathology, environmental control, city planning, land management and/or allied subjects. Each scholarship award is for a minimum of $1,000.
Only high school, college or graduate students who are residents of Pennsylvania are eligible and must be sponsored by a federated garden club.
